CMF Phone 1 India to launch on July 8: All you need to know

Nothing, the innovative tech brand which is known for its distinct design and cutting-edge technology has been gearing up to launch its sub-brand CMF’s first-ever smartphone, to be named ‘Phone 1’, on July 8. The much-anticipated release is set to make waves not only in India but also in several global markets tomorrow. Ahead of its debut, CMF has been unveiling several features of the upcoming smartphone.

Upcoming confirmed features and specifications

The CMF Phone 1 is officially confirmed to feature a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+ support.

The device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, which is known for its efficient performance and support for high-end features.

One of the standout design elements is the changeable back panel, enabling the users to customize the look of their phone.

Leaked specifications

As per the reliable tipster Yogesh Brar, the CMF Phone 1 will feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ LTPS AMOLED display, which will come with a peak brightness of 2000 nits, which provides excellent visibility.

In the high brightness mode, the display will maintain a brightness level of 800 nits along with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

The smartphone is expected to have an IP52 rating, which offers protection against dust and light splashes

It further includes an in-display fingerprint sensor for convenient and secure unlocking.

The CMF Phone 1 will be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset

It will support up to 8GB of RAM

It will come with onboard 128GB of storage

It supports an expandable storage of up to 2TB via a microSD card slot.

Camera and battery

For photography, the CMF Phone 1 is expected to launch with a 50MP primary sensor which is accompanied by a depth sensor, enabling high-quality photos and enhanced portrait shots.

The device will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery, which is capable of 33W fast charging, to ensure the users for quickly recharge their phone.

Operating system and updates

The CMF Phone 1 is expected to run on Nothing OS 2.5, based on the latest Android 14.

It comes with 2 years of OS updates

It comes with 3 years of security patches, which ensures the device will remain up-to-date and secured.

Price expectation

As per the tipster, the pricing for the CMF Phone 1 is expected to be competitive.

The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is expected to be priced at Rs 15,999

8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will be available for Rs 17,999.

The above prices are likely to include all applicable bank discounts, making the handset an attractive option for budget-conscious buyers.

Launch date

As the launch is around the corner, anticipation is building for the CMF Phone 1. With its combination of advanced features, customizable design, and competitive pricing, it is poised to be a strong contender in the smartphone market. Stay tuned for more updates as the official launch unfolds.

