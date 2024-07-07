Sunday, July 07, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. India's security market poised to surpass USD 15 billion by 2029, say experts

India's security market poised to surpass USD 15 billion by 2029, say experts

India's security market, particularly in biometrics and surveillance, has rapidly emerged as a significant sector. Industry experts project that this market will exceed USD 15 billion by 2029.

Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: July 07, 2024 18:49 IST
India's security market
Image Source : REUTERS India's security market poised to surpass USD 15 billion by 2029, say experts

India's security market, with biometrics and surveillance, has reportedly emerged as a major segment in the country. It is further predicted to surpass USD 15 billion by 2029, said the industry officials. 

Speaking at the Security and Fire Expo organised by Informa Markets in India, Bijoy Alaylo, Vice President, TP-Link Consumer, said that the surveillance market in the country is projected to boost at a "CAGR of over 16 per cent this decade, driven by the rapid evolution of technologies introduced year-over-year".

"In India, the surveillance market is currently valued at about USD 4.3 billion with projections indicating it will exceed USD 15 billion by 2029," he mentioned.

The video surveillance systems market in India is undergoing a significant change, with a focus on IP cameras and IoT (Internet of Things) integration in high-risk environments to enhance security.

Industry experts predicted that this shift will drive the market from USD 2.6 billion in 2024 to USD 7.4 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 14 per cent.

As per Ashish P. Dhakan, MD and CEO of Prama Hikvision India, the Indian security market is full of growth opportunities.

"As we embrace technological innovation and adapt to evolving societal needs, we are witnessing the convergence of advanced technologies such as AI, IoT and big data," he said.

Last year, India's smart home security camera shipments grew 48 per cent year-over-year (YoY) in the first quarter (Q1) -- January to March, according to Counterpoint Research.

As per the report, there was a major increase in demand for home security products as offices started to reopen for working professionals during that time.

Related Stories
Instagram to introduce 'Early Access' feature: Here’s what to expect

Instagram to introduce 'Early Access' feature: Here’s what to expect

Instagram tests new feature for creators to allow them to experiment with reels

Instagram tests new feature for creators to allow them to experiment with reels

Meta removes 17 million bad posts from Indian accounts of Facebook and Instagram

Meta removes 17 million bad posts from Indian accounts of Facebook and Instagram

Instagram tests new ad format on its platform: Here's why you should worry

Instagram tests new ad format on its platform: Here's why you should worry

Meta is rolling out this WhatsApp feature to Messenger: Here's how it will work

Meta is rolling out this WhatsApp feature to Messenger: Here's how it will work

Instagram rollouts new feature for livestreaming: Here's how it will improve users' experience

Instagram rollouts new feature for livestreaming: Here's how it will improve users' experience

How to livestream on Instagram exclusively for your ‘Close Friends’ list? Steps to follow

How to livestream on Instagram exclusively for your ‘Close Friends’ list? Steps to follow

How to secure your Instagram profile from hackers? Guide

How to secure your Instagram profile from hackers? Guide

ALSO READ: Netflix increases prices for ad-free streaming: All you need to know

 

Reports have surfaced, stating that Netflix has discontinued its most affordable ad-free plan in certain regions, significantly impacting its pricing structure. This move will follow the company's decision for 2023 to phase out its cheapest ad-free plan, priced at USD 11.99 per month, for new customers in the US and UK markets. The recent changes now extend to existing subscribers, who will no longer have access to the budget-friendly ad-free option. 

ALSO READ: CMF Phone 1 India to launch on July 8: All you need to know

Inputs from IANS

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement