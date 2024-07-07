Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Netflix increases prices for ad-free streaming: All you need to know

Netflix, the popular OTT streaming giant, has delivered a surprise to its users by increasing prices for its ad-free content. Traditionally, Netflix has offered various plans, including an ad-free option that lets viewers enjoy their favourite shows and movies without interruptions. However, recent changes indicate that some customers will now need to pay more for this premium experience.

Changes to ad-free plans

Reports have surfaced that Netflix has discontinued its most affordable ad-free plan in certain regions, significantly impacting its pricing structure. This move follows the company's decision in 2023 to phase out its cheapest ad-free plan, priced at USD 11.99 per month, for new customers in the US and UK. The recent changes now extend to existing subscribers, who will no longer have access to the budget-friendly ad-free option.

For those looking to enjoy Netflix without ads, the cost has risen substantially. In the US, customers will now need to pay approximately USD 15.49 (about Rs 1,300) for ad-free streaming of movies. For a more comprehensive plan that includes an ad-free web series, the price jumps to USD 22.99 (around Rs 1,900) per month. This price hike has understandably sparked conversations among users, especially those who had been relying on the more economical ad-free plan.

User reactions and social media buzz

The changes have not gone unnoticed by the Netflix community. A user on Reddit shared a screenshot highlighting the absence of Netflix’s basic ad-free plan from the subscription options. According to the screenshot, the lowest available tier is now the "Standard with Ads" plan, costing USD 6.99 per month. This plan includes advertisements, which Netflix's advertising head, Amy Reinhard, notes are quite popular among subscribers. Reinhard revealed that around 40 million people globally use Netflix's ad-supported plan, indicating a significant user base comfortable with occasional ads during their streaming sessions.

Market trends and Netflix’s strategy

The shift in Netflix's pricing strategy appears to be aligned with broader market trends where streaming platforms are increasingly relying on tiered subscription models to cater to diverse user preferences. By discontinuing the cheapest ad-free plan, Netflix may be encouraging users to either accept ads at a lower cost or upgrade to more expensive plans for a premium ad-free experience. This could help Netflix balance its content creation costs while offering flexibility to different user segments.

Implications for customers

For customers, the key takeaway is the need to reassess their subscription choices in light of the new pricing structure. While the ad-supported plan remains an affordable option, those who value uninterrupted viewing will need to consider the higher costs associated with the remaining ad-free plans.

This adjustment also underscores a broader trend in the streaming industry where platforms are increasingly diversifying their revenue streams through tiered pricing and ad-supported models. As Netflix continues to evolve its service offerings, subscribers will need to stay informed about these changes and make choices that best fit their viewing preferences and budgets.

ALSO READ: CMF Phone 1 India to launch on July 8: All you need to know

ALSO READ: Redmi 13 5G price leaked ahead of its launch: Details here