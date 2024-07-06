Redmi 13 5G price leaked ahead of its launch: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : REDMI Redmi 13 5G

Xiaomi, the giant Chinese company, holds a significant share in the Indian smartphone market. Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has a strong fan base. If you're a Redmi fan and in the market for a new smartphone, there's good news for you. Redmi is set to launch a new smartphone - the Redmi 13 5G. The phone is scheduled to be launched in India on July 9, and its price has been revealed ahead of the launch event.

The company is expected to introduce the Redmi 13 5G in the budget segment, featuring a powerful camera with a 108-megapixel sensor. Here are the details of the different variants and the leaked prices of the Redmi 13 5G.

Redmi 13 5G variants and prices

Redmi may launch the Redmi 13 5G in two variants. The first variant could come with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, priced at Rs 13,999. The second variant is expected to feature 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, priced at Rs 15,999. In the initial sale, buyers may get a cashback of Rs 1000, reducing the price to Rs 12,999 and Rs 15,999 for the two variants, respectively.

Redmi 13 5G specifications

The Redmi 13 5G is expected to offer a 6.6-inch punch-hole design display with a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth operation. It may also feature Gorilla Glass 3 for screen protection and is likely to run on Android 14 out of the box. Powering the phone will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 octa-core processor clocked at 2.3GHz.

For photography enthusiasts, the phone is expected to come with a dual-camera setup on the rear panel, with the primary camera featuring 108 megapixels. The smartphone is anticipated to be backed by a 5030mAh battery with 33W fast charging support to keep it powered throughout the day.

