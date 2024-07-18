YouTube users can now report AI videos and get them removed: Know-how

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS YouTube

The use of AI is growing like wildfire and AI-generated content is polluting online platforms and so is the concerning issue with one of the popular video-sharing platforms- ‘YouTube’. To combat the rising number of AI-generated videos on the platform, YouTube has been encouraging users to use new tools and guidelines which will help them identify and report AI-generated videos on the popular platform.

This move will further aim at protecting the users from being misled by these AI-generated videos and further ensuring transparency in content creation.

AI-centric guidelines for users

YouTube has brought in new AI-centric guidelines and updates which will allow users to identify and report AI-generated videos. These updates will ensure that users to easily recognize when a video has been altered by using the AI tools and could be reported instantly, to raise awareness among other users.

Responsibility of content creators on YouTube

The content creators will also have to disclose when they use AI tools to edit and alter their content. YouTube will further require the creators to reveal any AI involvement in their videos, and will further emphasize the need for transparency.

The platform will also introduce the user to own the version of labels to mark the AI-generated content, which will help the viewers to identify such videos.

YouTube getting strict with AI content

AI-generated videos are considered to mislead viewers by transforming visuals with popular celebrities or creating deepfake videos. The platform will acknowledge the labels which are insufficient to control the spread of such videos.

Therefore, the platform is working towards safeguarding the original content created by the users on the platform, and it is further committed to removing any synthetic videos that violate its community policies immediately.

User reporting and content removal

YouTube users will have the right to report AI-generated videos which they would find misleading or inappropriate.

Content which is marked as parody or satire is exempt from these reports and YouTube will further emphasize on the need for legitimate reports from real users, and not the bots.

Upon receiving a report, the creator has, the platform will take 48 hours to address the issue by editing the video or by removing it, to avoid further sanctions or penalties.

Strict adherence to policies

While these new rules and policies are a positive step towards safeguarding the original content creators, YouTube's effectiveness depends on strict adherence to these terms. The platform will further ensure that it does not give leeway to violators, which would undermine the purpose of these rules.

