Dyson OnTrac headphones with customizable caps and cushions launched: Details

Dyson has introduced OnTrac, its high-fidelity headphones for the global markets and it is expected to enter the Indian market soon (timeline unspecified). Unlike last year's (2023) Dyson Zone, which featured an air purifier and visor, the new Dyson OnTrac has been designed for audio purposes and features active noise cancellation (ANC).

Advanced Noise Cancellation feature

The Dyson OnTrac headphones come with eight microphones for ANC, which comes sampled by external sound 384,000 times per second, for cancelling up to 40dB of unwanted noise, claims the company. This technology further ensures an immersive audio experience by effectively reducing ambient noise.

Upgraded audio quality

Equipped with 40 mm, the company has incorporated 16-ohm neodymium speaker drivers. The OnTrac headphones further reproduce the frequencies which are between the range of 6Hz to 21,000Hz, claiming to deliver high-quality sound across a wide range of audio.

Long battery life

The OnTrac headphones boast up to 55 hours of playtime (Dyson assured), which is powered by two lithium-ion battery cells, which are suspended in the headband. With this, users will be able to easily switch ANC on and off by double-tapping on either of the ear cups.

Sound and control: Customizable

The headphones have to be paired with the MyDyson app, which further offers real-time soundtracking to monitor in-ear and external volume. The app further provides three custom EQ modes:

Bass Boost

Neutral

Enhanced

The above modes enable the users to tailor their audio experience to their needs and desires.

Design

The Dyson OnTrac headphone will be available in four colour variants:

CNC Aluminium

Copper

Nickel

Ceramic Cinnabar

The device comes with a ceramic-feel painted finish, and the headphones offer more than 2,000 customizable colour combinations for outer caps and ear cushions, that enable the users to personalize their look.

Upcoming launch in India

Dyson has launched the new OnTrac headphones in the global market, and the company has stated that it will be launching the device in the Indian market soon.

