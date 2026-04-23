Explosion triggers massive blaze at chemical factory in Gujarat's Bharuch; several workers injured

Ahmedabad :

A massive fire was reported in Gujarat's Bharuch district after an explosion at a chemical factory, leaving several people injured, said officials on Thursday. The incident happened at the GIDC area of Jhagadia, triggering panic among the locals.

The explosion was reported at a factory outlet of Metropolitan Eximchem. As per the information available on the firm's website, the company is "one of the fastest growing chemicals manufacturers in India", and it has an expertise in "custom synthesis and developing specialty chemicals for a wide range of industries".

Several fire tenders arrived at the spot to douse the fire and a rescue operation was launched to save the wounded. Senior police officials have also reached the site where the incident happened for a further investigation.

The incident left several workers injured, who have been shifted to a hospital. Meanwhile, a video has gone viral that showed thick plumes of smoke from the affected area.

Fire in textile market in Surat

In March this year, a similar incident was reported when a fire broke out at the Millennium-1 textile market near Sahara Darwaja in Surat. As many as 18 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse that fire, officials had said back then, while pointing that no causality was reported and the blaze was brought under control quickly.

"Fire engines rushed to douse the fire at the Kamela Darwaja hub, with 5-7 shops, including godown, destroyed in the textile market. The fire is now under control, and no casualties have been reported," Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Basant Parikh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"18 fire engines reached here. After that, our officers together controlled it. We saw the smoke from there. The shopkeepers here are saying that there was a blast in an AC, and it started because of that," he had said.