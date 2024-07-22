Monday, July 22, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. New ChatGPT model announcement by Sam Altman

New ChatGPT model announcement by Sam Altman

ChatGPT-4o Mini offers a highly efficient and versatile model at a competitive cost. As OpenAI continues to innovate, the company is also considering user feedback on naming conventions, potentially leading to a new naming scheme for future models.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: July 22, 2024 13:48 IST
ChatGPT-4o Mini
Image Source : FILE ChatGPT-4o Mini

OpenAI unveiled its latest model, the ChatGPT-4o Mini, hailed as "our most cost-efficient small model." Sam Altman- OpenAI’s Chief has announced the release on his X account (formerly known as Twitter) and highlighted the model's cost-efficiency, by writing: "15 cents per million input tokens, 60 cents per million output tokens, 82% MMLU, and fast." 

Altman further added, "Most importantly, we think people will really, really like using the new model."

Naming scheme revamp

While many users have appreciated the new model, there was one user who commented on the need for a change in the naming scheme for ChatGPT models. The comment read, "You guys need a naming scheme revamp so bad." 

Sam Altman acknowledged this feedback, responding with, "lol yes we do." 

This exchange also indicated that OpenAI was considering a new naming strategy for future ChatGPT versions.

ChatGPT-4o Mini: Features

The ChatGPT-4o Mini is said to be one of the most effective AI models from OpenAI, which has been designed to provide minimal latency and high efficiency.

It supported various formats, including text, video, image and audio, along with enhanced vision (image processing) capabilities. 

The model further features a context window of 128K tokens and supports up to 16K output tokens per request. It also incorporates knowledge up to October 2023 and boasts improved handling of non-English text, thanks to a new tokenizer shared with GPT-4o.

Related Stories
OpenAI's GPT-4o vs Google's Project Astra: What's different?

OpenAI's GPT-4o vs Google's Project Astra: What's different?

What are AI agents and how do they pose a risk to privacy? | Explained

What are AI agents and how do they pose a risk to privacy? | Explained

OpenAI says working on a fix as ChatGPT suffers global outage

OpenAI says working on a fix as ChatGPT suffers global outage

ChatGPT crosses 1 million users in South Korea: Industry data

ChatGPT crosses 1 million users in South Korea: Industry data

Former chief scientist of OpenAI, starts a new AI company: All you need to know

Former chief scientist of OpenAI, starts a new AI company: All you need to know

OpenAI's ChatGPT biased against CVs  with credentials that imply disability: Details here

OpenAI's ChatGPT biased against CVs  with credentials that imply disability: Details here

Chinese can no longer access OpenAI services: Here's why

Chinese can no longer access OpenAI services: Here's why

ChatGPT generates fake URLs for news reports, show an experiment: Here's how OpenAI responded

ChatGPT generates fake URLs for news reports, show an experiment: Here's how OpenAI responded

New AI chatbot set to debut on iPhone as a new competitor to ChatGPT

New AI chatbot set to debut on iPhone as a new competitor to ChatGPT

Safety and preparedness measures

In line with OpenAI's Preparedness Framework, the ChatGPT-4o Mini has gone through rigorous safety evaluations, both automated and human. 

OpenAI has collaborated with 70 external experts from various disciplines, to identify potential hazards. These measures have ensured that the AI model adheres to high safety standards and is ready for widespread use.

This approach has highlighted the commitment of OpenAI towards continuous improvement and user satisfaction.

ALSO READ: How to delete your UPI ID from a stolen phone?

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement