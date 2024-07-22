How to delete your UPI ID from a stolen phone?

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Stolen phone

Long back, phones were just a mode of communication- via voice and SMS, but eventually, it has become one of the inseparable parts of our lives. With the rising demand and usage of the internet, smartphones have become indispensable tools which are capable of handling so many concerning issues like - operating a bank from your phone, social media surfing, watching OTT shows, listening to music, making payments and whatnot. Of all the concerns, online payment is one of the most important parts which is being used by anyone and everyone across the country- from house help to pundits- everyone is using this mode from their handsets to manage (transfer or receive) money.

Almost everyone is dependent on UPI for their transactions. But it could be risky too!

What if you lose your smartphone sometimes? This could pose a significant threat, as personal and banking information is stored on the device and could be at risk of being misused. However, you can still take action to delete your UPI ID from the stolen phone right from the comfort of your home.

Here are a few steps on how to secure your UPI accounts in case your phone is stolen or lost.

Removing your information from Google Pay

If you have Google Pay installed on your stolen phone (which has all the details), your first step has to be removing the personal information from the app.

You can do this by calling Google Pay customer support number: 18004190157 from any other phone (friends and family). You need to inform the customer care representative explain the scenario- about the theft and provide them with the necessary details. Once the customer care representative verifies your information, they will block your UPI ID on Google Pay- which will prevent any unauthorized transactions.

Removing UPI ID from PhonePe

For those who use PhonePe, they will have to follow the similar process. To delete the UPI ID, call PhonePe customer support at 02268727374 or 08068727374. Explain the situation to the customer care representative and provide the required information which is being asked. After verification, they will block your UPI ID on PhonePe, which will ensure that it cannot be misused.

Removing UPI ID from Paytm

If your UPI ID is linked to Paytm, you have a couple of options to follow to deactivate your account from being misused.

First, you need to call the Paytm helpline at 01204456456. Alternatively, follow the steps below: Visit the Paytm website Navigate to the 24x7 Help section Submit your details

You will further have to provide a police report to confirm the theft of your phone.

Once this process is done, Paytm temporarily blocks your account to safeguard your information.

