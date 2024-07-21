Jio launches 3 new recharge plans with free calling and OTT benefits: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jio launches 3 new recharge plans

After increasing the price of its existing recharge plans, Jio is now bringing new offers for its users, by introducing three new affordable plans for its prepaid users. The new plans will offer free calling, data and OTT streaming benefits. This move comes as part of Jio’s strategy to enhance its portfolio and provide more value to its users.

Jio’s updated portfolio

Jio has recently removed several plans from its list that offered OTT platform subscriptions, which has been causing concern among the users who rely on these features. The new plans have been designed to address the gap by providing comprehensive benefits that include calling, data, and access to popular OTT services.

New Jio plans

The newly added plans are priced at Rs 329, Rs 949, and Rs 1049, each offering subscriptions to major OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5 and SonyLIV. Here’s a detailed look at what each plan offers:

Jio’s Rs 329 plan

The Rs 329 plan comes with a 28-day validity

It offers 1.5GB of data per day

It has unlimited free calling

It comes with 100 free SMS daily

OTT benefits include a free subscription to Jio Saavn Pro, along with access to Jio TV, Jio Cinema, and Jio Cloud.

This plan is perfect for those who are looking for a short-term plan with essential OTT services.

Jio’s Rs 949 plan

The Rs 949 plan offers a long validity of 84 days.

It offers unlimited free calling.

Users will get 2GB of data per day.

This plan will offer a 90-day subscription for Disney+ Hotstar (mobile).

It comes with the 5G Welcome Offer, which enhances the overall value for users looking to experience high-speed internet.

Jio’s Rs 1,049 plan

This plan is valid for 84-day

It comes with 2GB of data per day

It offers 100 free SMS daily

It comes with OTT benefits, where users get subscriptions to SonyLIV and ZEE5

It comes with JioTV Mobile app

This plan is said to be a great option for entertainment, with long-term data benefits

It comes with a 5G Welcome Offer.

If you are a Jio user and looking for a plan that includes all essential services, these new offerings are worth considering.

