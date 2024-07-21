BSNL offers two recharge plans, valid for 28 days and 30 days with free calling and more: Details

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS BSNL

Recently, the telecom service providers in India upgraded their recharge prices and since that time, the existing Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vi (Vodafone Idea) users have been seeking cheaper and more economical recharge plans. Amid the rising price, the state-owned telecom company- BSNL has stepped up to provide relief with budget-friendly plans. Here, we will be exploring two robust BSNL plans with 28-day and 30-day validity which are available at an economical price tag. Here are the details.

BSNL's range of recharge plans

BSNL offers a wide variety of recharge plans with different validities, ranging between 28 days to 395 days respectively. At present, BSNL has revamped its portfolio, providing customers with compelling offers in several plans.

28-day recharge plan at Rs 108

One of the standout recharge plans will cost Rs 108 and can address a significant concern for users who are seeking cost-effective solutions. This plan will last for 28 days and will offer unlimited calling, to ensure that you can stay connected without worrying about further additional charges.

Talking about the data, this recharge plan will include 1GB of internet data per day for the next 28 days. Once the data (per day) is exhausted, the users can continue to browse at a reduced speed of 40kbps.

It is worth noting that this is an FRC (First Recharge Coupon) plan, which means it can only be activated with a new number. This recharge plan is considered to be a good option for those who are new users to the network service provider who are looking for a budget-friendly option with decent data and unlimited calls.

30-day recharge plan for Rs 199

BSNL also offers a highly economical 30-day recharge plan which is priced at Rs 199. This plan provides 30 days of validity with unlimited free calling. The plan further includes 60GB of data for the entire month and translates to 2GB of data per day.

Furthermore, the plan offers 100 SMS per day, making it an all-inclusive option for users who need both data and calling benefits for a month.

