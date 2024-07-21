Sunday, July 21, 2024
     
Flipkart GOAT sale: Huge discounts on iPhone 15

Flipkart GOAT sale is offering iPhone 15 at a huge price cut of almost 18 per cent, making it an ideal deal to grab at around Rs 65,499. Also, those who are interested in buying the smartphone could further avail bank offers which could help the user to drop the price.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published on: July 21, 2024 16:07 IST
Flipkart GOAT sale
Image Source : FLIPKART Flipkart GOAT sale

Flipkart GOAT sale is live and this is the right time to get your hands on the iPhone 15 which is available at a good discounted price. During the sale, the smartphone from Apple is available at a significant discount, making it an ideal opportunity for those who are interested in upgrading their existing device to the latest iPhone 15.

GOAT sale details

Flipkart GOAT Sale features substantial savings on smartphones, which further includes a noticeable price cut on the iPhone 15. We anticipate the tech giant (Apple Inc.) to launch its latest iPhone series in the upcoming event which is expected to take place in September-October (2024), just like every year. 

The existing iPhone 15 is already starting to drop the price, and during the GOAT sale, one can save as much as around Rs 15,000 on the 128GB variant purchase for the iPhone 15. The Black 128GB model, which was originally priced at Rs 79,900, is now available at Rs 65,499- which is a flat 18 per cent discount, enabling the shoppers to save more than Rs 14,000.

India Tv - Flipkart GOAT sale

Image Source : FLIPKART Flipkart GOAT sale

Additional savings

To enhance the deal further, Flipkart is offering extra savings via bank offers:

  1. Axis Bank credit card EMI: Save an additional Rs 1,500.
  2. HDFC Bank credit card EMI: Enjoy another Rs 1,500 off.
  3. Exchange offer: You could save up to Rs 57,450 with an exchange.

iPhone 15: Key Features

Here are the highlighting features of the iPhone 15:

  1. iPhone 15 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with HDR10 and Dolby Vision. 
  2. It comes with a peak brightness of up to 2000 nits
  3. The device is protected by Ceramic Shield glass.
  4. The smartphone comes with up to 6GB RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
  5. For photography, the device features a dual rear camera with 12MP + 12MP cameras.
  6. On the front, the device comes with a 12MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

India Tv - Flipkart GOAT sale

Image Source : FLIPKART Flipkart GOAT sale: iPhone 15
With these discounts and features, the Flipkart GOAT Sale looks like an ideal as well as a great opportunity to purchase the iPhone 15 at a decent price cut.

ALSO READ: Apple to help you recover lost or damaged photos: Know-how?

ALSO READ: How to remove AI videos from YouTube?

