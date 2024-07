Updated on: July 26, 2024 8:40 IST

Olympics 2024: From archer Deepika to swimmer Srihari, Indian contingent eyes medals at Olympics

The most awaited Paris Olympics 2024 are set to begin from July 26. The Indian contingent of players participating in the 16 sports is ready to take on the challenge. Check out the video to know what Indian athlete said about Paris olympics 2024.