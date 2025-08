Devendra Fadnavis Interview With Rajat Sharma : Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in 'Aap Ki Adalat' Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, in the dock of India TV's popular show 'Aap Ki Adalat', answered the questions of India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma frankly on his rise from student politics to CM and the current political equations.