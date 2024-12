Updated on: December 03, 2024 18:41 IST

Entertainment Wrap: Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya arrested for murdering ex-boyfriend

Nargis Fakhri’s sister Aliya has been arrested for murdering ex-boyfriend and his friend in New York. PM Modi watched Vikrant Massey's 'The Sabarmati Report' and lauded the makers of the film.