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- Haqiqat Kya Hai: Will Modi Change the Game of Bengal in 48 Hours ?
Haqikat Kya Hai
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Haqiqat Kya Hai: Will Modi Change the Game of Bengal in 48 Hours ?
Voting for the first phase of the Bengal elections will begin in 10 days. Ahead of April 23, key events on April 16–18 are expected to impact the election’s direction. With over 1.75 crore women voters in the first phase, the female vote is emerging as a key factor in the outcome.
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