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Aaj Ki Baat
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Aaj Ki Baat : Start the preparations for crowning, Samrat Chaudhary is coming
A major change has taken place in Bihar. For the first time, Bihar will have a BJP Chief Minister. Samrat Chaudhary will become the first BJP Chief Minister of Bihar. Nitish Kumar himself proposed Samrat Chaudhary's name during the meeting of the NDA legislative party.
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