Updated on: December 24, 2024 12:44 IST

Entertainment Wrap: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh introduce daughter Dua to paps

Veteran Director Shyam Benegal died at the age of 90 in Mumbai after a prolonged illness. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh introduced daughter Dua to paparazzi by holding a special meet and greet session. Watch today's entertainment wrap to get all the latest updates.