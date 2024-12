Updated on: December 05, 2024 16:42 IST

India beat UAE to confirm semis spot in U19 Asia Cup | 5th December | Sports Wrap

Indian women's team will resume their international season with a three-match ODI series against Australia at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Thursday, December 5 while the India Under-19 boys qualified for the semi-finals of the Asia Cup after hammering the UAE by 10 wickets.