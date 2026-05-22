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- Haqiqat Kya Hai : Calling Modi a traitor is Rahul Gandhi's biggest mistake, will something bigger happen next?
Haqikat Kya Hai
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Haqiqat Kya Hai : Calling Modi a traitor is Rahul Gandhi's biggest mistake, will something bigger happen next?
Rahul Gandhi's call for PM Modi to be a traitor is going to prove extremely costly. PM Modi's popularity is steadily increasing. Therefore, it can be said that Rahul Gandhi will never be able to defeat PM Modi again.
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