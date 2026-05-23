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- Aaj Ki Baat : How much more will the temperature rise, how much more will the electricity be cut?
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Aaj Ki Baat : How much more will the temperature rise, how much more will the electricity be cut?
All heat records have been shattered across the country. The heat has set new electricity demand records. As demand surges, so too have power outages. Temperatures have surpassed 46 degrees in many places in states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar, and Punjab.
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