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- Haqiqat Kya Hai : A diplomatic explosion in Delhi, Iran calls ahead of the QUAD meeting!
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Haqiqat Kya Hai : A diplomatic explosion in Delhi, Iran calls ahead of the QUAD meeting!
There's a flurry of activity on the diplomatic front in New Delhi right now. India's Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, received a phone call from Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister, Takht Ravanchi. The two discussed the West Asia crisis.
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