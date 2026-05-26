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- Aaj Ki Baat: Oil prices increased for the fourth time, how will the Modi government control it?
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Aaj Ki Baat: Oil prices increased for the fourth time, how will the Modi government control it?
Oil companies have once again raised petrol and diesel prices. Petrol prices have been increased by 2 rupees 61 paise, while diesel prices have become more expensive by 2 rupees 71 paise. This is the fourth increase in the last 10 days.
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