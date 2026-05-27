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- Aaj Ki Baat : Infiltrators are running away from Bengal because of Shubhendu's governance!
Aaj Ki Baat
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Aaj Ki Baat : Infiltrators are running away from Bengal because of Shubhendu's governance!
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has begun deporting infiltrators after detecting and eliminating them. Lines of infiltrators have formed at the Bangladesh border, including Bangladeshis who illegally crossed the border into Bengal many years ago and settled in our country.
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