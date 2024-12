Updated on: December 10, 2024 12:34 IST

Sports Wrap: South Africa inch closer to WTC final; ICC Reprimands Head & Siraj

South Africa's late dash saw them one win away from a place in the World Test Championship final. The Proteas thrashed Sri Lanka 2-0 and raised their PCT to 63.33. South Africa have just one series remaining in the current WTC cycle, against Pakistan, which comprises two matches.