Coffee Par Kurukshetra : The Yogi-Bhagwat alliance in UP will defeat Akhilesh for the third time! RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is in Lucknow on a two-day visit. It's the second day of his stay. In Lucknow, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat met with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. This meeting took place at the RSS office in Lucknow.