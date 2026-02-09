- News
- Aaj Ki Baat : Pakistan takes a U-turn! ready to play against India in the T20 World Cup?
Will Pakistan reverse its stance? Will Colombo witness the most exciting match of the tournament? PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi and ICC deputy chairman Imran Khawaja have already discussed this in detail. It's highly likely that Pakistan will take a U-turn and play India.
