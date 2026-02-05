- News
- Video
- Kurukshetra
- Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Why did the opposition walk out before PM Modi's speech today?
Kurukshetra
Updated on:
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Why did the opposition walk out before PM Modi's speech today?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi answered every question raised by the opposition in the Rajya Sabha today. PM Modi said that the Congress party hates him because they consider the Prime Minister's chair their personal property. The Congress party cannot accept the fact that Modi has been sitting in t
Advertisement
Advertisement