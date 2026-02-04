Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Video
  3. Aaj Ki Baat
  4. Aaj Ki Baat : Prime Minister Modi could not speak in Parliament today because...!

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap ki Adalat Aaj ki Baat News Astrology Originals Yoga kurukshetra Hakikat Kya Hai Muqabla Entertainment Sports Lifestyle
Updated on:

Aaj Ki Baat : Prime Minister Modi could not speak in Parliament today because...!

Anyone would be concerned by what happened in Parliament. In the Lok Sabha, the Congress party, using its female members, created a ruckus just when the Prime Minister was supposed to speak and respond to the debate on the President's address. The Prime Minister had already arrived at Parliament

Advertisement

Related Videos

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Will PM Modi expose the flaws in Rahul Gandhi's book?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Will PM Modi expose the flaws in Rahul Gandhi's book?
Speed News: Mamata in SC: Bengal's SIR used for voter deletion, justice sidelined

Speed News: Mamata in SC: Bengal's SIR used for voter deletion, justice sidelined
Haqiqat Kya Hai : The Gandhi family's entire financial record will be revealed within 24 hours!

Haqiqat Kya Hai : The Gandhi family's entire financial record will be revealed within 24 hours!
Yoga with Swami Ramdev: Which major disease has been added to the government's hit list? Learn from Swami Ramdev.

Yoga with Swami Ramdev: Which major disease has been added to the government's hit list? Learn from Swami Ramdev.
Today's Horoscope, 4 Feb 2026: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today?

Today's Horoscope, 4 Feb 2026: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today?
Rajat Sharma Defamation Case: Court summons Jairam Ramesh and three other Congress leaders

Rajat Sharma Defamation Case: Court summons Jairam Ramesh and three other Congress leaders
Haqiqat Kya Hai : A phone call from Trump shattered Rahul Gandhi's dream!

Haqiqat Kya Hai : A phone call from Trump shattered Rahul Gandhi's dream!
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Why did Rahul Gandhi get so upset by the Modi-Trump deal?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Why did Rahul Gandhi get so upset by the Modi-Trump deal?

Aap Ki Adalat

Mary Kom in Aap Ki Adalat: Untold Life Story, Personal Life & Controversies Revealed

Mary Kom in Aap Ki Adalat: Untold Life Story, Personal Life & Controversies Revealed
Farhan Akhtar In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Full Episode with Rajat Sharma

Farhan Akhtar In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Full Episode with Rajat Sharma
Akshay Kumar In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Full episode with Rajat Sharma

Akshay Kumar In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Full episode with Rajat Sharma
Mohammed Shami In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Full Episode with Rajat Sharma

Mohammed Shami In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Full Episode with Rajat Sharma

CM Mohan Yadav in Aap Ki Adalat: After becoming MP CM, Mohan Yadav turns up for his biggest interview

CM Mohan Yadav in Aap Ki Adalat: After becoming MP CM, Mohan Yadav turns up for his biggest interview
Dhirendra Shastri Interview With Rajat Sharma : Baba Bageshwar In Aap Ki Adalat

Dhirendra Shastri Interview With Rajat Sharma : Baba Bageshwar In Aap Ki Adalat
Manoj Sinha In Aap Ki Adalat: Interesting interview of Manoj Sinha in 'Aap Ki Adalat'

Manoj Sinha In Aap Ki Adalat: Interesting interview of Manoj Sinha in 'Aap Ki Adalat'
Devendra Fadnavis Interview With Rajat Sharma : Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in 'Aap Ki Adalat'

Devendra Fadnavis Interview With Rajat Sharma : Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in 'Aap Ki Adalat'
View All

Aaj Ki Baat

Aaj ki Baat: Has the Pawar family's merger plan failed?

Aaj ki Baat: Has the Pawar family's merger plan failed?

Aaj Ki Baat: What did the Supreme Court say about the UGC Act?

Aaj Ki Baat: What did the Supreme Court say about the UGC Act?
Aaj Ki Baat: Maharashtra's influential and kind-hearted Ajit Dada is no more

Aaj Ki Baat: Maharashtra's influential and kind-hearted Ajit Dada is no more
Aaj Ki Baat: What agreement was reached with the EU?

Aaj Ki Baat: What agreement was reached with the EU?
Aaj Ki Baat: 'Operation Sindoor' in the Republic Day Parade!

Aaj Ki Baat: 'Operation Sindoor' in the Republic Day Parade!
Aaj ki Baat: Is NDA in a tough fight this time in Tamil Nadu?

Aaj ki Baat: Is NDA in a tough fight this time in Tamil Nadu?
Aaj ki Baat: Which countries are included in Trump's Board of Peace?

Aaj ki Baat: Which countries are included in Trump's Board of Peace?

Aaj Ki Baat: Why did Trump call European countries sick?

Aaj Ki Baat: Why did Trump call European countries sick?
View All

News

Muqabla: Modi-Trump deal is locked, why is Rahul Gandhi shocked?

Muqabla: Modi-Trump deal is locked, why is Rahul Gandhi shocked?
Muqabla: Rahul Gandhi's China-China, Is he asking for proof from the army?

Muqabla: Rahul Gandhi's China-China, Is he asking for proof from the army?
Shashi Tharoor Praises India‑EU Free Trade Deal, Says It Shows India's Growing Economic Clout

Shashi Tharoor Praises India‑EU Free Trade Deal, Says It Shows India's Growing Economic Clout
Muqabala: If Hindus divide, they will be killed.. If Hindus unite, will they win?

Muqabala: If Hindus divide, they will be killed.. If Hindus unite, will they win?

Rajdharm: Big game behind the scenes...what happened to Pawar?

Rajdharm: Big game behind the scenes...what happened to Pawar?

Bengal Elections: Sudhanshu Reveals the Bengal Election Results!

Bengal Elections: Sudhanshu Reveals the Bengal Election Results!
Rajdharm: Trump's ultimatum, now there will be a direct war with Canada

Rajdharm: Trump's ultimatum, now there will be a direct war with Canada

Sadhvi Prem Baisa Death Mystery: What has been revealed so far about the Sadhvi's death, reporter gives complete update!

Sadhvi Prem Baisa Death Mystery: What has been revealed so far about the Sadhvi's death, reporter gives complete update!
View All

Astrology

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 03 Feb 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash.

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 03 Feb 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash.
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 02 Feb 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash.

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 02 Feb 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash.
Today's Horoscope, 1 Feb 2026: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today?

Today's Horoscope, 1 Feb 2026: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today?
Today's Horoscope, 31 Jan 2026: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today?

Today's Horoscope, 31 Jan 2026: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today?
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 30 Jan 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash.

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 30 Jan 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash.
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 29 Jan 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash.

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 29 Jan 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash.
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 28 Jan 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash.

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 28 Jan 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash.
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 27 Jan 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash.

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 27 Jan 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash.
View All

Yoga

Yoga With Swami Ramdev LIVE: What are the deep health secrets hidden in your feet? Learn from Swami Ramdev.

Yoga With Swami Ramdev LIVE: What are the deep health secrets hidden in your feet? Learn from Swami Ramdev.
Yoga FULL: A method has been found to avoid congenital cancer, which country gave the formula?

Yoga FULL: A method has been found to avoid congenital cancer, which country gave the formula?
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Can Sunlight Control Diabetes? | Diabetes Problem

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Can Sunlight Control Diabetes? | Diabetes Problem
Yoga With Swami Ramdev : Recognize the signs of heart, brain, liver, and kidney damage.

Yoga With Swami Ramdev : Recognize the signs of heart, brain, liver, and kidney damage.
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Cataract and glaucoma are taking away vision, which disease is becoming an epidemic in the country?

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Cataract and glaucoma are taking away vision, which disease is becoming an epidemic in the country?
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: How will 89% of people get a guarantee of longevity?

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: How will 89% of people get a guarantee of longevity?
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: How to keep yourself healthy even in minus 40 degrees?

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: How to keep yourself healthy even in minus 40 degrees?
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Watch Republic Day celebrations with Yoga Guru.

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Watch Republic Day celebrations with Yoga Guru.
View All

Kurukshetra

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Rahul Gandhi's Big Lie Exposed! What happened that night between China-India ?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Rahul Gandhi's Big Lie Exposed! What happened that night between China-India ?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: General public is angry, SC/ST/OBC are also angry! Is the Modi government trapped by the UGC?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: General public is angry, SC/ST/OBC are also angry! Is the Modi government trapped by the UGC?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Was Ajit Pawar's death an accident or a conspiracy? The opposition is caught in a political trap.

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Was Ajit Pawar's death an accident or a conspiracy? The opposition is caught in a political trap.
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Upper castes angry with UGC, government in trouble?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Upper castes angry with UGC, government in trouble?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: PM Modi strikes a deal that will shock Trump!

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: PM Modi strikes a deal that will shock Trump!

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Shankaracharya or Kalanemi, Akhilesh Yadav in trouble?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Shankaracharya or Kalanemi, Akhilesh Yadav in trouble?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Trump failed on India...'Modi' neither bowed nor will he bow!

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Trump failed on India...'Modi' neither bowed nor will he bow!
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Will Trump orchestrate a coup in Iran?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Will Trump orchestrate a coup in Iran?
View All

Muqabla

Muqabla: Its Baba Vs Babua in UP before elections!

Muqabla: Its Baba Vs Babua in UP before elections!

Muqabla: Violence in Ujjain, why is Friday being made 'riot day'?

Muqabla: Violence in Ujjain, why is Friday being made 'riot day'?
Muqabla: Attack on infiltrators, Modi reiterates his resolve, BJP ahead!

Muqabla: Attack on infiltrators, Modi reiterates his resolve, BJP ahead!

Muqabla : What is the truth about Manikarnika? Yogi vs. Akhilesh AI!

Muqabla : What is the truth about Manikarnika? Yogi vs. Akhilesh AI!
Muqabla : How did Devendra Fadnavis become the king of Maharashtra?

Muqabla : How did Devendra Fadnavis become the king of Maharashtra?

Muqabla : Yogi's justice, neither religion nor caste was considered, only the encroachment was removed.

Muqabla : Yogi's justice, neither religion nor caste was considered, only the encroachment was removed.
Muqabla: KGMU's radical face: Links to Zakir Naik, daughters are victims

Muqabla: KGMU's radical face: Links to Zakir Naik, daughters are victims
Muqabla : Is Mamata's Bengal becoming Bangladesh? BJP's new narrative!

Muqabla : Is Mamata's Bengal becoming Bangladesh? BJP's new narrative!
Muqabla : Mamata on the streets, MPs in Delhi, and the ED file scandal rocks Bengal!

Muqabla : Mamata on the streets, MPs in Delhi, and the ED file scandal rocks Bengal!
View All

Haqikat Kya Hai

Haqiqat Kya Hai : Same mistake again, Rahul Gandhi does not know the history of Galwan Victory!

Haqiqat Kya Hai : Same mistake again, Rahul Gandhi does not know the history of Galwan Victory!
Haqiqat Kya Hai: Major attack in Pakistan, BLA kills more than 90 soldiers

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Major attack in Pakistan, BLA kills more than 90 soldiers
Haqiqat Kya Hai:Narendra Modi's move and Pakistan's budget is in even more trouble!

Haqiqat Kya Hai:Narendra Modi's move and Pakistan's budget is in even more trouble!
Haqiqat Kya Hai: Modi to visit Israel, Munir will have a heart attack

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Modi to visit Israel, Munir will have a heart attack
Haqiqat Kya Hai: Narendra Modi's Biggest Announcement, Shocks America!

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Narendra Modi's Biggest Announcement, Shocks America!
Haqiqat Kya Hai: Ajit Pawar's Final Moments, the Biggest Mystery Unraveled!

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Ajit Pawar's Final Moments, the Biggest Mystery Unraveled!
Haqiqat Kya Hai: Modi's New Deal Trump's Tariff Plan Killed

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Modi's New Deal Trump's Tariff Plan Killed
Haqiqat Kya Hai: Rafales, 30 Sukhoi, MiG-Jaguar...a fierce attack!

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Rafales, 30 Sukhoi, MiG-Jaguar...a fierce attack!
View All

Entertainment

Armaan Khera on The Ba***ds of Bollywood defamation case, SRK, and Aryan Khan | Exclusive Interview

Armaan Khera on The Ba***ds of Bollywood defamation case, SRK, and Aryan Khan | Exclusive Interview
Tom Cruise Walks Red Carpet at Cannes for 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' Premiere

Tom Cruise Walks Red Carpet at Cannes for 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' Premiere
Cannes 2025: Bella Hadid, Eva Longoria & Heidi Klum Dazzle On The Red Carpet On Opening Night

Cannes 2025: Bella Hadid, Eva Longoria & Heidi Klum Dazzle On The Red Carpet On Opening Night
Entertainment Wrap: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh introduce daughter Dua to paps

Entertainment Wrap: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh introduce daughter Dua to paps
Entertainment Wrap: Tabla Legend Zakir Hussain Dies at 73, PM Modi Pays Tribute

Entertainment Wrap: Tabla Legend Zakir Hussain Dies at 73, PM Modi Pays Tribute

Entertainment Wrap: Shah Rukh & Salman hug each other at Devendra Fadnavis' Oath Ceremony

Entertainment Wrap: Shah Rukh & Salman hug each other at Devendra Fadnavis' Oath Ceremony

Entertainment Wrap: Naga Chaitanya's house decked up with flowers ahead of his wedding with Sobhita

Entertainment Wrap: Naga Chaitanya's house decked up with flowers ahead of his wedding with Sobhita

Entertainment Wrap: Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya arrested for murdering ex-boyfriend

Entertainment Wrap: Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya arrested for murdering ex-boyfriend

View All

Sports

Sports Wrap: New Zealand End Series on a High, England Walk Away With a 2-1 Win

Sports Wrap: New Zealand End Series on a High, England Walk Away With a 2-1 Win

Sports Wrap: Australia Take Control of Gabba Test but Rain Continues to Have a Say

Sports Wrap: Australia Take Control of Gabba Test but Rain Continues to Have a Say

Sports Wrap: South Africa inch closer to WTC final; ICC Reprimands Head & Siraj

Sports Wrap: South Africa inch closer to WTC final; ICC Reprimands Head & Siraj

Sports Wrap: India bat first against Australia in pink-ball Test in Adelaide

Sports Wrap: India bat first against Australia in pink-ball Test in Adelaide

India beat UAE to confirm semis spot in U19 Asia Cup | 5th December | Sports Wrap

India beat UAE to confirm semis spot in U19 Asia Cup | 5th December | Sports Wrap
Sports Wrap: Sufiyan Muqeem spins Pakistan to series-leading win against Zimbabwe

Sports Wrap: Sufiyan Muqeem spins Pakistan to series-leading win against Zimbabwe

Sports Wrap: Zimbabwe to face Pakistan; PV Sindhu set to marry Hyderabad-based techie

Sports Wrap: Zimbabwe to face Pakistan; PV Sindhu set to marry Hyderabad-based techie

Sports Wrap: India to face Japan in U19 Men's Asia Cup

Sports Wrap: India to face Japan in U19 Men's Asia Cup

View All

Lifestyle

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: How did Congress get itself into trouble over vote rigging and the SIR issue?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: How did Congress get itself into trouble over vote rigging and the SIR issue?

Yoga Tips, 15 Dec 2024: How to control high blood pressure in winter?

Yoga Tips, 15 Dec 2024: How to control high blood pressure in winter?

Yoga Tips, 14 Dec 2024: Swami Ramdev Shares Helpful Yogasanas to Treat Thyroid Problems

Yoga Tips, 14 Dec 2024: Swami Ramdev Shares Helpful Yogasanas to Treat Thyroid Problems
Yoga Tips, 7 Dec 2024: Panic regarding health...Enter the '5 AM' Club

Yoga Tips, 7 Dec 2024: Panic regarding health...Enter the '5 AM' Club
Yoga Tips, 6 Dec 2024: 2 deadly diseases... why have they become the enemy of bones?

Yoga Tips, 6 Dec 2024: 2 deadly diseases... why have they become the enemy of bones?
Yoga Tips, 05 Dec 2024: Why has the condition of 'Brain Rot' become the enemy of children?

Yoga Tips, 05 Dec 2024: Why has the condition of 'Brain Rot' become the enemy of children?
Yoga Tips, 4 Dec 2024: This year India may face severe winter, Know why?

Yoga Tips, 4 Dec 2024: This year India may face severe winter, Know why?
Yoga Tips, 30 Nov 2024: How much has smog increased the risk of allergy and migraine?

Yoga Tips, 30 Nov 2024: How much has smog increased the risk of allergy and migraine?
View All

Originals

How India Gains Edge Over China, Pakistan with Historic US Tariff Cut to 18% | Explained

How India Gains Edge Over China, Pakistan with Historic US Tariff Cut to 18% | Explained
Speed News: Eight opposition MPs suspended for disrupting LS proceedings

Speed News: Eight opposition MPs suspended for disrupting LS proceedings
Speed News: LS adjourned till tomorrow, Rahul Gandhi claims he wasn't allowed to speak

Speed News: LS adjourned till tomorrow, Rahul Gandhi claims he wasn't allowed to speak

Speed News: Rahul Gandhi says Budget 2026 ignores India’s real crises

Speed News: Rahul Gandhi says Budget 2026 ignores India’s real crises
Union Budget 2026 Highlights: What’s Getting Cheaper and More Expensive for You

Union Budget 2026 Highlights: What’s Getting Cheaper and More Expensive for You
Speed News: Ajit Pawar's Wife Sunetra Pawar Takes Oath As Maharashtra Deputy CM

Speed News: Ajit Pawar's Wife Sunetra Pawar Takes Oath As Maharashtra Deputy CM

A rare and captivating sighting of a Himalayan Red Fox has been recorded in the snow-covered landscape of Zojila Pass in Ganderbal.

A rare and captivating sighting of a Himalayan Red Fox has been recorded in the snow-covered landscape of Zojila Pass in Ganderbal.

Speed News: Amit Shah Tears Into Congress In Poll-bound Assam, Says '64 Lakh Infiltrators...'

Speed News: Amit Shah Tears Into Congress In Poll-bound Assam, Says '64 Lakh Infiltrators...'
View All
 
\