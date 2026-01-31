Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Video
  3. News
  4. Rajdharm: Big game behind the scenes...what happened to Pawar?

News

Aap ki Adalat Aaj ki Baat News Astrology Originals Yoga kurukshetra Hakikat Kya Hai Muqabla Entertainment Sports Lifestyle
Updated on:

Rajdharm: Big game behind the scenes...what happened to Pawar?

Big game behind the scenes...what happened to Pawar?

Advertisement

Related Videos

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Speed News: Ajit Pawar's Wife Sunetra Pawar Takes Oath As Maharashtra Deputy CM

Speed News: Ajit Pawar's Wife Sunetra Pawar Takes Oath As Maharashtra Deputy CM

A rare and captivating sighting of a Himalayan Red Fox has been recorded in the snow-covered landscape of Zojila Pass in Ganderbal.

A rare and captivating sighting of a Himalayan Red Fox has been recorded in the snow-covered landscape of Zojila Pass in Ganderbal.

Today's Horoscope, 31 Jan 2026: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today?

Today's Horoscope, 31 Jan 2026: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today?
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Can Sunlight Control Diabetes? | Diabetes Problem

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Can Sunlight Control Diabetes? | Diabetes Problem
Aaj ki Baat: Has the Pawar family's merger plan failed?

Aaj ki Baat: Has the Pawar family's merger plan failed?

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Modi to visit Israel, Munir will have a heart attack

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Modi to visit Israel, Munir will have a heart attack
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: General public is angry, SC/ST/OBC are also angry! Is the Modi government trapped by the UGC?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: General public is angry, SC/ST/OBC are also angry! Is the Modi government trapped by the UGC?

Aap Ki Adalat

Mary Kom in Aap Ki Adalat: Untold Life Story, Personal Life & Controversies Revealed

Mary Kom in Aap Ki Adalat: Untold Life Story, Personal Life & Controversies Revealed
Farhan Akhtar In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Full Episode with Rajat Sharma

Farhan Akhtar In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Full Episode with Rajat Sharma
Akshay Kumar In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Full episode with Rajat Sharma

Akshay Kumar In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Full episode with Rajat Sharma
Mohammed Shami In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Full Episode with Rajat Sharma

Mohammed Shami In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Full Episode with Rajat Sharma

CM Mohan Yadav in Aap Ki Adalat: After becoming MP CM, Mohan Yadav turns up for his biggest interview

CM Mohan Yadav in Aap Ki Adalat: After becoming MP CM, Mohan Yadav turns up for his biggest interview
Dhirendra Shastri Interview With Rajat Sharma : Baba Bageshwar In Aap Ki Adalat

Dhirendra Shastri Interview With Rajat Sharma : Baba Bageshwar In Aap Ki Adalat
Manoj Sinha In Aap Ki Adalat: Interesting interview of Manoj Sinha in 'Aap Ki Adalat'

Manoj Sinha In Aap Ki Adalat: Interesting interview of Manoj Sinha in 'Aap Ki Adalat'
Devendra Fadnavis Interview With Rajat Sharma : Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in 'Aap Ki Adalat'

Devendra Fadnavis Interview With Rajat Sharma : Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in 'Aap Ki Adalat'
View All

Aaj Ki Baat

Aaj Ki Baat: What did the Supreme Court say about the UGC Act?

Aaj Ki Baat: What did the Supreme Court say about the UGC Act?
Aaj Ki Baat: Maharashtra's influential and kind-hearted Ajit Dada is no more

Aaj Ki Baat: Maharashtra's influential and kind-hearted Ajit Dada is no more
Aaj Ki Baat: What agreement was reached with the EU?

Aaj Ki Baat: What agreement was reached with the EU?
Aaj Ki Baat: 'Operation Sindoor' in the Republic Day Parade!

Aaj Ki Baat: 'Operation Sindoor' in the Republic Day Parade!
Aaj ki Baat: Is NDA in a tough fight this time in Tamil Nadu?

Aaj ki Baat: Is NDA in a tough fight this time in Tamil Nadu?
Aaj ki Baat: Which countries are included in Trump's Board of Peace?

Aaj ki Baat: Which countries are included in Trump's Board of Peace?

Aaj Ki Baat: Why did Trump call European countries sick?

Aaj Ki Baat: Why did Trump call European countries sick?
Aaj Ki Baat: Country's largest party gets a 'new' president

Aaj Ki Baat: Country's largest party gets a 'new' president
View All

Astrology

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 30 Jan 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash.

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 30 Jan 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash.
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 29 Jan 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash.

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 29 Jan 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash.
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 28 Jan 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash.

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 28 Jan 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash.
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 27 Jan 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash.

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 27 Jan 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash.
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 26 Jan 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash.

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 26 Jan 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash.
Today's Horoscope, 25 Jan 2026: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today.

Today's Horoscope, 25 Jan 2026: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today.
Today's Horoscope, 24 Jan 2026: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today.

Today's Horoscope, 24 Jan 2026: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today.
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 23 Jan 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash.

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 23 Jan 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash.
View All

Yoga

Yoga With Swami Ramdev : Recognize the signs of heart, brain, liver, and kidney damage.

Yoga With Swami Ramdev : Recognize the signs of heart, brain, liver, and kidney damage.
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Cataract and glaucoma are taking away vision, which disease is becoming an epidemic in the country?

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Cataract and glaucoma are taking away vision, which disease is becoming an epidemic in the country?
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: How will 89% of people get a guarantee of longevity?

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: How will 89% of people get a guarantee of longevity?
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: How to keep yourself healthy even in minus 40 degrees?

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: How to keep yourself healthy even in minus 40 degrees?
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Watch Republic Day celebrations with Yoga Guru.

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Watch Republic Day celebrations with Yoga Guru.
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Which 5 miraculous remedies and yoga will provide relief from joint stiffness?

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Which 5 miraculous remedies and yoga will provide relief from joint stiffness?
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Beware of applying perfume on wrists, neck and skin | Perfume | Chemicals

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Beware of applying perfume on wrists, neck and skin | Perfume | Chemicals
Yoga With Swami Ramdev : How to improve concentration by changing the home environment?

Yoga With Swami Ramdev : How to improve concentration by changing the home environment?
View All

Kurukshetra

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Was Ajit Pawar's death an accident or a conspiracy? The opposition is caught in a political trap.

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Was Ajit Pawar's death an accident or a conspiracy? The opposition is caught in a political trap.
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Upper castes angry with UGC, government in trouble?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Upper castes angry with UGC, government in trouble?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: PM Modi strikes a deal that will shock Trump!

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: PM Modi strikes a deal that will shock Trump!

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Trump failed on India...'Modi' neither bowed nor will he bow!

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Trump failed on India...'Modi' neither bowed nor will he bow!
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Will Trump orchestrate a coup in Iran?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Will Trump orchestrate a coup in Iran?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: 5 Tests in 2026, Modi's plan is perfect!

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: 5 Tests in 2026, Modi's plan is perfect!
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Nitin Nabin becomes BJP President, these 4 challenges lie ahead

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Nitin Nabin becomes BJP President, these 4 challenges lie ahead

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: BJP's spectacular victory in Maharashtra, who is upset by the results?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: BJP's spectacular victory in Maharashtra, who is upset by the results?

View All

Haqikat Kya Hai

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Narendra Modi's Biggest Announcement, Shocks America!

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Narendra Modi's Biggest Announcement, Shocks America!
Haqiqat Kya Hai: Ajit Pawar's Final Moments, the Biggest Mystery Unraveled!

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Ajit Pawar's Final Moments, the Biggest Mystery Unraveled!
Haqiqat Kya Hai: Modi's New Deal Trump's Tariff Plan Killed

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Modi's New Deal Trump's Tariff Plan Killed
Haqiqat Kya Hai: Rafales, 30 Sukhoi, MiG-Jaguar...a fierce attack!

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Rafales, 30 Sukhoi, MiG-Jaguar...a fierce attack!
Haqiqat Kya Hai:Trump will take the fight to Gaza and have Munir killed!

Haqiqat Kya Hai:Trump will take the fight to Gaza and have Munir killed!
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Shankaracharya or Kalanemi, Akhilesh Yadav in trouble?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Shankaracharya or Kalanemi, Akhilesh Yadav in trouble?
Haqiqat Kya Hai: Modi will watch from afar, and Munir will be humiliated!

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Modi will watch from afar, and Munir will be humiliated!
Haqiqat Kya Hai: Is most wanted Dawood Ibrahim going to die soon ?

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Is most wanted Dawood Ibrahim going to die soon ?
View All

Muqabla

Muqabla: Its Baba Vs Babua in UP before elections!

Muqabla: Its Baba Vs Babua in UP before elections!

Muqabla: Violence in Ujjain, why is Friday being made 'riot day'?

Muqabla: Violence in Ujjain, why is Friday being made 'riot day'?
Muqabla: Attack on infiltrators, Modi reiterates his resolve, BJP ahead!

Muqabla: Attack on infiltrators, Modi reiterates his resolve, BJP ahead!

Muqabla : What is the truth about Manikarnika? Yogi vs. Akhilesh AI!

Muqabla : What is the truth about Manikarnika? Yogi vs. Akhilesh AI!
Muqabla : How did Devendra Fadnavis become the king of Maharashtra?

Muqabla : How did Devendra Fadnavis become the king of Maharashtra?

Muqabla : Yogi's justice, neither religion nor caste was considered, only the encroachment was removed.

Muqabla : Yogi's justice, neither religion nor caste was considered, only the encroachment was removed.
Muqabla: KGMU's radical face: Links to Zakir Naik, daughters are victims

Muqabla: KGMU's radical face: Links to Zakir Naik, daughters are victims
Muqabla : Is Mamata's Bengal becoming Bangladesh? BJP's new narrative!

Muqabla : Is Mamata's Bengal becoming Bangladesh? BJP's new narrative!
Muqabla : Mamata on the streets, MPs in Delhi, and the ED file scandal rocks Bengal!

Muqabla : Mamata on the streets, MPs in Delhi, and the ED file scandal rocks Bengal!
Muqabla : Umar Khalid and Sharjeel are in jail, who is instigating the Muslims of Delhi?

Muqabla : Umar Khalid and Sharjeel are in jail, who is instigating the Muslims of Delhi?
View All

Entertainment

Armaan Khera on The Ba***ds of Bollywood defamation case, SRK, and Aryan Khan | Exclusive Interview

Armaan Khera on The Ba***ds of Bollywood defamation case, SRK, and Aryan Khan | Exclusive Interview
Tom Cruise Walks Red Carpet at Cannes for 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' Premiere

Tom Cruise Walks Red Carpet at Cannes for 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' Premiere
Cannes 2025: Bella Hadid, Eva Longoria & Heidi Klum Dazzle On The Red Carpet On Opening Night

Cannes 2025: Bella Hadid, Eva Longoria & Heidi Klum Dazzle On The Red Carpet On Opening Night
Entertainment Wrap: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh introduce daughter Dua to paps

Entertainment Wrap: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh introduce daughter Dua to paps
Entertainment Wrap: Tabla Legend Zakir Hussain Dies at 73, PM Modi Pays Tribute

Entertainment Wrap: Tabla Legend Zakir Hussain Dies at 73, PM Modi Pays Tribute

Entertainment Wrap: Shah Rukh & Salman hug each other at Devendra Fadnavis' Oath Ceremony

Entertainment Wrap: Shah Rukh & Salman hug each other at Devendra Fadnavis' Oath Ceremony

Entertainment Wrap: Naga Chaitanya's house decked up with flowers ahead of his wedding with Sobhita

Entertainment Wrap: Naga Chaitanya's house decked up with flowers ahead of his wedding with Sobhita

Entertainment Wrap: Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya arrested for murdering ex-boyfriend

Entertainment Wrap: Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya arrested for murdering ex-boyfriend

View All

Sports

Sports Wrap: New Zealand End Series on a High, England Walk Away With a 2-1 Win

Sports Wrap: New Zealand End Series on a High, England Walk Away With a 2-1 Win

Sports Wrap: Australia Take Control of Gabba Test but Rain Continues to Have a Say

Sports Wrap: Australia Take Control of Gabba Test but Rain Continues to Have a Say

Sports Wrap: South Africa inch closer to WTC final; ICC Reprimands Head & Siraj

Sports Wrap: South Africa inch closer to WTC final; ICC Reprimands Head & Siraj

Sports Wrap: India bat first against Australia in pink-ball Test in Adelaide

Sports Wrap: India bat first against Australia in pink-ball Test in Adelaide

India beat UAE to confirm semis spot in U19 Asia Cup | 5th December | Sports Wrap

India beat UAE to confirm semis spot in U19 Asia Cup | 5th December | Sports Wrap
Sports Wrap: Sufiyan Muqeem spins Pakistan to series-leading win against Zimbabwe

Sports Wrap: Sufiyan Muqeem spins Pakistan to series-leading win against Zimbabwe

Sports Wrap: Zimbabwe to face Pakistan; PV Sindhu set to marry Hyderabad-based techie

Sports Wrap: Zimbabwe to face Pakistan; PV Sindhu set to marry Hyderabad-based techie

Sports Wrap: India to face Japan in U19 Men's Asia Cup

Sports Wrap: India to face Japan in U19 Men's Asia Cup

View All

Lifestyle

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: How did Congress get itself into trouble over vote rigging and the SIR issue?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: How did Congress get itself into trouble over vote rigging and the SIR issue?

Yoga Tips, 15 Dec 2024: How to control high blood pressure in winter?

Yoga Tips, 15 Dec 2024: How to control high blood pressure in winter?

Yoga Tips, 14 Dec 2024: Swami Ramdev Shares Helpful Yogasanas to Treat Thyroid Problems

Yoga Tips, 14 Dec 2024: Swami Ramdev Shares Helpful Yogasanas to Treat Thyroid Problems
Yoga Tips, 7 Dec 2024: Panic regarding health...Enter the '5 AM' Club

Yoga Tips, 7 Dec 2024: Panic regarding health...Enter the '5 AM' Club
Yoga Tips, 6 Dec 2024: 2 deadly diseases... why have they become the enemy of bones?

Yoga Tips, 6 Dec 2024: 2 deadly diseases... why have they become the enemy of bones?
Yoga Tips, 05 Dec 2024: Why has the condition of 'Brain Rot' become the enemy of children?

Yoga Tips, 05 Dec 2024: Why has the condition of 'Brain Rot' become the enemy of children?
Yoga Tips, 4 Dec 2024: This year India may face severe winter, Know why?

Yoga Tips, 4 Dec 2024: This year India may face severe winter, Know why?
Yoga Tips, 30 Nov 2024: How much has smog increased the risk of allergy and migraine?

Yoga Tips, 30 Nov 2024: How much has smog increased the risk of allergy and migraine?
View All

Oh My God

OMG: Who will bring the 'gold' in the 'Olympics' of politics?

OMG: Who will bring the 'gold' in the 'Olympics' of politics?
OMG: Modi 3.0- PM Modi Vs Opposition, what will be the view of 18th Lok Sabha?

OMG: Modi 3.0- PM Modi Vs Opposition, what will be the view of 18th Lok Sabha?
OMG: What is the difference between PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi?; Watch

OMG: What is the difference between PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi?; Watch
OMG 2024's Bahubali PM Modi Rahul Gandhi Akhilesh Yadav Amit Shah Lok Sabha Election 2024

OMG 2024's Bahubali PM Modi Rahul Gandhi Akhilesh Yadav Amit Shah Lok Sabha Election 2024
OMG India TV: Whose government will be formed in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram?

OMG India TV: Whose government will be formed in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram?
Super 50: Watch 50 latest News of the day in one click

Super 50: Watch 50 latest News of the day in one click

IndiaTV OMG: Who exposed 'AAP' all over Delhi? | Arvind Kejriwal | Manish Sisodia

IndiaTV OMG: Who exposed 'AAP' all over Delhi? | Arvind Kejriwal | Manish Sisodia
OMG: Meherbaan..Kardaan..Sahibaan...Rahul Gandhi | See Mohabbat Ki Dukan | Bharat Jodo Yatra

OMG: Meherbaan..Kardaan..Sahibaan...Rahul Gandhi | See Mohabbat Ki Dukan | Bharat Jodo Yatra
View All
 
\