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Kurukshetra
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Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Modi wins, opponents lose sleep, what is Mamata's decision after the bad defeat?
Bengal has transformed, fear has been replaced by trust, and saffron has gained popularity. The Bengal elections have strengthened the consolidation of Hindu votes. Discussions are underway on who will become the Chief Minister of Bengal.
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