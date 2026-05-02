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Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Shah's game plan, Mamata trapped, wins EXIT POLL, now will win Bengal too!
The uproar in Bhawanipur, Kolkata, was quite high-voltage. It all began after the exit polls and just before the vote count, over concerns about "EVM security." The controversy began when the Trinamool Congress (TMC) shared a video and made allegations.
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