Haqiqat Kya Hai : The BJP's storm reaches Bengal, Mamata's seat is shaken! The political battle in West Bengal Elections 2026 has intensified. Amit Shah has claimed a strong BJP lead in Phase 1 and even a possible defeat for Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur. After a record 93% voter turnout, all eyes are now on Phase 2. Is a major political shift coming in Bengal?