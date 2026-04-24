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- Haqiqat Kya Hai : The BJP's storm reaches Bengal, Mamata's seat is shaken!
Haqikat Kya Hai
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Haqiqat Kya Hai : The BJP's storm reaches Bengal, Mamata's seat is shaken!
The political battle in West Bengal Elections 2026 has intensified. Amit Shah has claimed a strong BJP lead in Phase 1 and even a possible defeat for Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur. After a record 93% voter turnout, all eyes are now on Phase 2. Is a major political shift coming in Bengal?
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