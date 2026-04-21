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Kurukshetra
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Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Bengal election has become 70% vs 30%, will Yogi's influence lead to a one-sided victory?
There are only a few hours left for the first votes to be cast in Bengal. This time, the election is very complex. The dual engine of Muslim and women's votes has been driving Mamata Banerjee to Kolkata. The Hindu vote has been divided.
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