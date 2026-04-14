Haqiqat Kya Hai : BJP will score 182 seats on May 4th, making Mamata nervous? Something is about to happen from Delhi to Patna that will affect Kolkata. The BJP's Chief Minister will be appointed in Bihar for the first time, Samrat Choudhary will be sworn in as CM, and the Women's Reservation Bill will be debated in Delhi on the 16th, 17th, and 18th.