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- Aaj Ki Baat: Kharge called Modi a terrorist. Will this mistake prove costly for the Congress?
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Aaj Ki Baat: Kharge called Modi a terrorist. Will this mistake prove costly for the Congress?
On the last day of election campaigning in Tamil Nadu, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge made a gaffe that sparked controversy. He called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a terrorist. He said that Modi is a terrorist and that the AIADMK has formed an alliance with the BJP.
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