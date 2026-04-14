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Aaj Ki Baat: Bengal Elections, whom did Mamata Banerjee call 'Mota Bhai's' people?

Amit Shah said that Trinamool Congress goons would be hanged. Mamata Banerjee said that the BJP had brought in goons from other states, and the people of Bengal would gouge out the eyes of BJP goons. The first phase of voting in Bengal is scheduled for April 23rd.

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