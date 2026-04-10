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Aaj Ki Baat : The Great battle of Bengal elections, how did PM Modi target Mamata Banerjee?
During the Bengal election campaign, PM Modi launched a scathing attack on Mamata Banerjee and her party. Modi declared that after May 4th, everyone in Bengal would be held accountable. Infiltrators would be expelled from the country, and those who robbed the poor of their rights would be jailed.
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