- News
- Video
- Aaj Ki Baat
- Aaj Ki Baat: One Month of the Iran Conflict Completed—Pakistan Fails Even in Mediation!
Aaj Ki Baat
Updated on:
Aaj Ki Baat: One Month of the Iran Conflict Completed—Pakistan Fails Even in Mediation!
One month has passed since the outbreak of the conflict between Iran and the United States, yet there appear to be no signs of the fighting subsiding. The meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt, currently underway in Pakistan, has also ended inconclusively.
Advertisement
Advertisement