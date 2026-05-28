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Aaj Ki Baat
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Aaj Ki Baat: SC said - Sir is completely correct, panic spread among the infiltrators!
The Bharatiya Janata Party is known for its long-term electoral strategy and its "perpetual election mode." Although the 2029 Lok Sabha elections are still some time away, the party has already begun laying the groundwork and strategic preparations.
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