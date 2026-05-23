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- Haqiqat Kya Hai: How did the word 'cockroach' enter Indian politics?
Haqikat Kya Hai
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Haqiqat Kya Hai: How did the word 'cockroach' enter Indian politics?
In the landscape of Indian politics today, the timeline for opposition parties has shifted. The Congress Party, the Samajwadi Party, the TMC, Uddhav Thackeray's party—all the major opposition parties—are now chanting the name of a new party. These parties are now circulating a new keyword.
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