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- Haqiqat Kya Hai: Modi's Decision—Amit Shah and Yogi Are Following Suit
Haqikat Kya Hai
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Haqiqat Kya Hai: Modi's Decision—Amit Shah and Yogi Are Following Suit
The Prime Minister delivered even more than he promised. He dispensed with most of the vehicles in his convoy. Today, the Prime Minister's convoy consisted of just two cars—one carrying the Prime Minister himself, and the other carrying the SPG team. The impact of the Prime Minister's appeal has bee
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