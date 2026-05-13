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Haqikat Kya Hai
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Haqiqat Kya Hai: Modi Has Sensed the Threat of War, Big News Is Coming!
Is Prime Minister Narendra Modi preparing for a major war? Modi intends to wage this war on the economic front. A new phase of the conflict between the United States and Iran could erupt at any moment. Trump has stated that the ceasefire with Iran is currently on life support.
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