Nishikant Dubey in Aap Ki Adalat: BJP vs Rahul Gandhi, India US Trade Deal & PM Modi In this new episode of India TV's prestigious show "Aap Ki Adalat," you'll see BJP MP Nishikant Dubey answering questions from "People's Lawyer" Rajat Sharma. Nishikant Dubey often makes headlines for his controversial statements. Rajat Sharma questioned Dubey about his controversial language.