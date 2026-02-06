- News
- Video
- Kurukshetra
- Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Who was the mastermind behind Islamabad Bomb Blast?
Kurukshetra
Updated on:
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Who was the mastermind behind Islamabad Bomb Blast?
Islamabad, Pakistan, was rocked by powerful bomb blasts today. The attack was carried out by a suicide bomber, and the target was a mosque where Shia Muslims had gathered for prayers. The prayers had just finished, and the worshippers were about to head home when the massive explosion occurred.
Advertisement
Advertisement