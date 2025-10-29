- News
- Video
- Entertainment
- Armaan Khera on The Ba***ds of Bollywood defamation case, SRK, and Aryan Khan | Exclusive Interview
Entertainment
Updated on:
Armaan Khera on The Ba***ds of Bollywood defamation case, SRK, and Aryan Khan | Exclusive Interview
In this exclusive interview, Armaan Khera opens up about The Ba**ds of Bollywood defamation case, shares his thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) and Aryan Khan. In this exclusive interview, Armaan Khera opens up about The Ba***ds of Bollywood defamation case.
Advertisement
Advertisement