Armaan Khera on The Ba***ds of Bollywood defamation case, SRK, and Aryan Khan | Exclusive Interview In this exclusive interview, Armaan Khera opens up about The Ba**ds of Bollywood defamation case, shares his thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) and Aryan Khan. In this exclusive interview, Armaan Khera opens up about The Ba***ds of Bollywood defamation case.