Haqiqat Kya Hai : If Asim Munir says "no" he will die, if he says "yes" he will die! For Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir, there is a well on one side and a ditch on the other. Pakistan's General Munir will die if he says yes; he will die if he says no. This time, Trump has trapped Munir. What is Munir doing in trouble? Munir is now getting into another mess.