Updated on: December 16, 2024 16:41 IST

Sports Wrap: Australia Take Control of Gabba Test but Rain Continues to Have a Say

Australia took control of the third Test at the Gabba having scored 445 runs and had India four down for not much amid frequent rain breaks in Brisbane. Travis Head and Steve Smith starred with tons while Jasprit Bumrah took a six-fer. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.