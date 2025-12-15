- News
- Video
- Haqikat Kya Hai
- What is the Reality? Munir had to take off his uniform and put on a cap. Asim Munir | Shehbaz Sharif
Haqikat Kya Hai
Updated on:
What is the Reality? Munir had to take off his uniform and put on a cap. Asim Munir | Shehbaz Sharif
Afghan forces are stationed on one of Pakistan's borders...the Indian Army is stationed on the other border...Munir faces a two-front challenge on Pakistan's borders...and from today, two new fronts have opened up against Munir inside Pakistan...After the rebellion in Sindh, the Chief Minister
Advertisement
Advertisement