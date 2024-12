Updated on: December 05, 2024 9:44 IST

Yoga Tips, 05 Dec 2024: Why has the condition of 'Brain Rot' become the enemy of children?

'Brain Rot'..yes 'Brain Rot'...have you ever come across this word?..have you ever heard this word? By the way, I can say with certainty that you know it...okay--''dimag ka dahi hona'', you know it right!...just understand that--Gen-Zee has changed its name...and we all know that--Generation Zee'' i